Reports: Chelsea submit £39 million bid for Olivier Giroud replacement

As Olivier Giroud’s contract with the club is set to end after the current season, Chelsea are on the lookout for a replacement for the French striker.

Chelsea haven’t been able to completely replace Diego Costa ever since the Spaniard decided to move to Atletico Madrid and are constantly linked to one striker or the other. They did sign Gonzalo Higuain from Napoli in the winter window, with Alvaro Morata leaving for Atletico as well, but they now have two strikers who are over 30 years of age.

Therefore, the London-based club are ready to rival European giants like Real Madrid and Barcelona for the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic, Bild reports. It is reported that Chelsea have even submitted a £39 million bid for the 21-year-old forward.

Jovic, who is on loan from Benfica, has caught everyone’s attention after scoring 19 goals in 27 games this season.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 1/5 – With clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona in line to sign up the Serbian international, Chelsea will have to dish out a considerable amount if they wish to land the youngster. And with the arrival of Higuain in January, the Chelsea board might not sign up another frontline striker for at least another season.