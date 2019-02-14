Reports: Manchester United to make £100m bid for Portuguese youngster

Manchester United have a way of getting the best out of young Portuguese players, just ask Nani and Cristiano Ronaldo.

And it appears that the Red Devils may be looking to add yet another young Portuguese star to their ranks, this time in the form of Joao Felix.

The Sun are reporting that scouts were sent to witness Felix in action for Benfica, and they were very pleased with what they saw.

Felix has nine caps to his name for Portugal at the U-21 level, and is a real prospect for the senior national team as well, and before top European clubs get to him, United want to secure a deal.

He won’t come cheap though, as Benfica want around £100m for their young star, but with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s philosophy of giving youngsters a chance, the 19-year-old may well join the English giants anyway.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – Despite the obvious monetary resources the club would have to spend, Felix looks like he might fit in well in midfield at United, and fans can start getting excited about a teenager in the first team.