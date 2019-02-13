Reports: Manchester United and Chelsea eye Barcelona midfield ace

Manchester United and Chelsea have joined the race to sign Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic, according to Sport.

Rakitic has spent a considerable amount of time at Barcelona, but reports have suggested that he is looking for a way out of the Nou Camp following the signing of Frenkie De Jong in a similar position.

The Croatian has a number of admirers in Europe alone, and the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea look keen to snap him up before the rest plan to.

There is a power struggle of sorts between Rakitic and Barcelona going on at the moment, where in the midfielder may stay, but only if his salary demands are met. The Catalans appear to be playing hard ball as things stand.

This could open the door for clubs to try and prise him away, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) earlier willing to double his wages, only for the club and player to both say no.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Rakitic is an important player for Barca whichever way you look at it, and the board may be smart in giving into the demands or risk losing him to a European rival in either Manchester United or Chelsea.