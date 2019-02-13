Reports: Manchester United target Neymar, Bale and Dybala to shatter their transfer record

Jose Mourinho spent the entirety of last summer trying to convince the Manchester United board to make big-money purchases in the window. However, his pleas fell on deaf ears and in the end resulted in a poor start for the Red Devils this season.

However, they might have learned from their lesson as Daily Record claim that the Old Trafford outfit are going to break the bank in the summer. Even though a decision on who is going to be the next manager of the Red Devils hasn’t been taken as of yet, the Manchester United board agrees that a renovation is necessary along with a marquee signing.

The report further adds that the Red Devils have acquired agents in order to discuss moves with the agents of Paulo Dybala, Gareth Bale, and Neymar. The idea is to start early with the potential targets because none of the three players are up for sale.

The preferred target for Manchester United is Neymar. He is, however, the most difficult one to acquire as well since his price would be astronomical. The report then added that Mourinho came close to convincing Neymar to join them but PSG swooped in and took away the Brazilian for a world record transfer fee of €222 million.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 3/5; The writer of the report, Ian McGarry, has contacts at some of the top Premier League clubs, so this report might be reliable. However, whether United can pull off such a coup remains to be seen.