Reports: Arsenal target makes decision on his future

Real Madrid-owned James Rodriguez, who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, has made a decision regarding his future for next season. The Colombian left Real Madrid for the Bavarians in 2017 on a two-year loan deal.

The German outfit have a buy-out clause for him but aren’t expected to use it as the former Monaco man hasn’t found prominence under Bayern manager Niko Kovac.

As a result, he was being touted to move away from Germany, with Arsenal being one of the clubs interested in acquiring his services.

However, they might have bad news in this regard as the Colombian has made the decision to go back to Real Madrid and prove himself at the Spanish capital instead of joining another club, according to Marca Colombia.

The player has already informed Bayern that he doesn’t want to extend his stay with them as he eyes a move back to Real Madrid. It is, however, unknown whether Madrid would want to keep him or not.

FOX Sports’ Probability Rating: 3/5; James Rodriguez isn’t really having the time of his life at Germany, so it is logical for him to want to come back. However, Madrid’s might not reciprocate the feeling as Solari barely plays the number 10 (Isco) that is already at the club.