Reports: Chelsea ready to sack Maurizio Sarri and appoint his replacement

Maurizio Sarri is reportedly losing his support with the powers that be at Chelsea, and the club is on the verge of replacing him with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Sarri has reportedly fallen out of favour with the Chelsea hierarchy after the 6-0 drubbing suffered at the hands of Manchester City and the club are seriously considering relieving the Italian of his duties, reports the Sun.

The manager the club wants to appoint is none other than former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, who has been out of a job ever since he stepped down at the beginning of this season.

Zidane’s credentials of winning three consecutive Champions League trophies is said to present great allure to the Chelsea board, and an added bonus is that Eden Hazard, who looks Real Madrid-bound, also rates him highly.

Bringing in the French manager is expected to persuade Eden Hazard to stay at the club and Chelsea very much want that. Also, there is a fear that Sarri’s failures will result in the club not qualifying for the Champions League next season and the club would like to avoid that possibility after already spending this season in the Europa League.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; This one’s likely to happen. Sarriball isn’t working and Chelsea also want Eden Hazard to stay. Both can be accomplished by bringing in Zidane.