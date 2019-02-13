Reports: Real Madrid target Eden Hazard’s Chelsea teammate in the summer transfer window

Real Madrid may land a classic one-two on Chelsea by going after star player Eden Hazard and left back Marcos Alonso in the upcoming transfer window.

Alonso, 28, has been a mainstay in Chelsea’s defence ever since he was purchased by Antonio Conte in the summer of 2016, but may have a decision to make at the end of the season if Real Madrid come knocking for his services.

The Spaniard, who was a Real Madrid youth product, may be tempted to return to his original club especially if Chelsea fail to qualify for the Champions League under embattled Maurizio Sarri this season, report Spanish newspaper AS.

Former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui wasn’t too keen on bringing the flying wing back to the club, but current manager Santiago Solari is more in favour of the move according to Inside Futbol.

However, the fact that Alonso has recently signed a long term contract with Chelsea that saw him commit to staying at the club until 2023 could be a deterring factor in negotiations.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; There are talks that Marcelo may move on from Real Madrid to join his good friend Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, and Marcos Alonso may just be the perfect replacement. Expect this rumour to keep rumbling on.