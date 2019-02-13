Reports: Juventus rule out sale of star player after they fail to create dream Ronaldo – Messi pairing

Juventus will not sell Paulo Dybala as the purchase of Lionel Messi or Neymar to replace him is impossible, says Sporting Director Fabio Paratici.

Rumours linking Dybala, 25, with a move away to Real Madrid or Manchester United in the summer have only grown stronger after he was left on the bench against Sassuolo in Juventus’ last Serie A game.

However the club’s Sporting Director Fabio Paratici ruled out a departure for the Argentine attacker simply because it would be, in his eyes, impossible to replace him with a player of that class – namely Lionel Messi or Neymar.

“Who do you get that is better than Dybala? It’s difficult to sign Messi. Even with Neymar I’d have doubts.

“Dybala is someone who is always there[at the club], until the end,” he confirmed.

However, Juventus’ acquisition of Aaron Ramsey from Arsenal in a free transfer on a world record weekly wage for a player from Great Britain has further fueled talks of an exit for Dybala.

It promises to be an interesting summer transfer window for the Italian champions.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; It is highly likely that Dybala stays as he’s also fostered a great on and off field relationship with attacking mainstay Cristiano Ronaldo. Plus, why would you sell your best players anyway?