Reports: Tottenham Hotspur to sign long-term Manchester United target in the summer

Ivan Perisic is a player that has been linked to Manchester United and more recently Arsenal. However, it seems as though he has a new suitor as reports claim that Tottenham Hotspur could end up signing the player who has come close to joining the Premier League twice.

Last summer, United’s interest in Perisic was confirmed by the player himself and this winter, the Croat actually put in a transfer request to force a move away from Giuseppe Meazza

Meanwhile, Spurs didn’t sign any players for two windows in a row, becoming the first Premier League side to not make a signing in a season. But it seems they are already planning for next summer.

According to the report, Perisic rejected Arsenal in the winter because he prefers a move to Tottenham instead. The player has apparently made his mind clear about a move to north London in the summer and Spurs are willing to let Inter sign Serge Aurier or Moussa Sissoko in a swap deal to bring the Croat.

FOX Sport’s Rumour Probability Rating: 2/5 – We have had way too many ‘Perisic to Premier League club’ rumours in the last one year and this might just be the newest addition to the list. Nothing more than that. However, should Spurs really sign him, it would be a quite a coup in terms of bragging rights.