Reports: Former Liverpool star turned down Barcelona move in January

Martin Skrtel was given an opportunity to move to Barcelona in January, but ended up turning it down in favour of staying at Turkish club Fenerbache.

Skrtel, 34, a mainstay at Fenerbahce, has made 27 appearances for the club this season but could have easily joined Spanish powerhouses Barcelona in the January transfer window if the agency that represents him is to be believed.

Mithat Halis, a partner in that agency, revealed to Diario AS that the Spanish Champions wanted to sign the former Liverpool defender in the winter transfer window but that the Slovakian center back turned down the move because he wasn’t happy with the game time on offer.

“Barcelona wanted to sign him [Skrtel] and were insisting on him because they needed a central defender that was a reliable alternative, but the player didn’t agree because he did not want to be a substitute for Pique and Umtiti,” he said.

Halis also added that he personally though Skrtel was a better player than Clement Lenglet and that the player chose not to leave Istanbul because he was happy at his current club.

“I think he is a better centre-half than Clément Lenglet. On the other hand, Martin Škrtel is happy in Istanbul and has an important role to play in Fenerbahçe. He did not want to be third choice at Barcelona,” he informed.

(Quotes R/T AS English)