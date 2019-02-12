Reports: Chelsea outline conditions under which Maurizio Sarri can still keep his job

The Chelsea hierarchy is prepared to give Maurizio Sarri till the remainder of the month to prove that he still has what it takes to continue as the manager of the club.

Maurizio Sarri’s job has come under serious threat after his Chelsea side were hammered 6-0 by Manchester City and slipped out of the top 4 positions in the League.

The Guardian reports that the Italian’s future will be decided by the upcoming fixtures in the month of February; a Europa League clash against Malmo, the Carabao Cup finals against Manchester City, an FA Cup clash against Manchester United and a league match up with Tottenham.

Chelsea’s progress in the Europa League is particularly of importance as winning the tournament would ensure that the club qualifies for the Champions League next season.

However, Chelsea’s performances against the big teams in the month will also play a pivotal role in determining whether the Italian keeps his job.

Derby County manager Frank Lampard, who has overseen Derby County’s push for promotion into the Premier League, is one of the names touted to take over from Sarri on the back of the success that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had at Manchester United.