Reports: Ernesto Valverde to step down as Barcelona boss at the end of the season, to be replaced by club legend

Ernesto Valverde reportedly wants out of Barcelona at the end of the season and the club is lining up former player Ronald Koeman to replace him.

According to the Mas Que Pelotass (More than balls) podcast, current Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde isn’t happy at the club as of now and wants to leave at the end of the season.

❗️NOTICIA #MQP 📻 @_AdrianSnchz :”En el club se ha sondeado y estudiado el contrato de RONALD KOEMAN, como sustituto de Valverde, que a día de hoy NO quiere continuar.”#FCblive #mercato ▶️ https://t.co/oX6y6qlyzF pic.twitter.com/oQ4NUbnRkl — Más Que Pelotas (@mas_que_pelotas) February 11, 2019

Valverde, 55, has been in charge of the club since the beginning of the 2017/18 season and sees his contract running out at the end of the current season.

There have been widespread rumours that he will sign a contract extension as his healthy relationship with Lionel Messi and the other Barcelona players have endeared him to the club’s board.

However, the podcast reveals that as of now, the Spaniard is looking to leave the club upon the expiration of his contract and that Barcelona are turning to former player Ronald Koeman to replace him.

Koeman is currently in charge of the Dutch national team and has to step down from that post if he is to take over at the Catalan club. Of course, he is familiar with the club and its ethos having played there for six seasons, going on to make 252 appearances and scoring 82 goals in the process.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Valverde will likely stay on as he’s struck the right chord with the Barcelona players and is on route to at least replicating their league and cup double of last season – if not better it.