Reports: Real Madrid beat Barcelona to signing of 45 million rated Serbian star

Real Madrid have tabled a bid worth 45 million for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic to gazump Barcelona’s interest in him.

Bild reports that Jovic, who has been in stellar form this season for Frankfurt, has been a subject of a concrete 45 million euro transfer bid from Real Madrid.

Barcelona were also interested in the forward, but the Madrid club have beaten them to the punch by tabling an official bid with the Bundesliga side.

Jovic has been in fantastic form this season, scoring 19 goals and assisting 4 more in 27 appearances, thereby helping Frankfurt reach 5th spot on the Bundesliga table.

It has been rumoured that Florentino Perez wants to overhaul an ageing Real Madrid squad and is looking at bringing in fresh blood in hopes of achieving that. The 21 year old attacker, who can play through the middle or down either wing, fits the bill perfectly.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Rather than break the bank for Eden Hazard, who is already 28 and only has a few years at the top left in him, investing in a number of promising younger talents is a smarter way to function and sets Real Madrid up for the future. Likely move, this.