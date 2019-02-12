Aaron Ramsey signs a bumper deal with Juventus that will make him the all time highest paid Great Britain player

Aaron Ramsey will leave Arsenal football club and the end of the season after signing a 4 year deal with Juventus – and the amount of money being discussed is quite ridiculous!

Ramsey, 28, opted to run down his contract with Arsenal after failing to agree to new terms and has duly signed a pre contract with Italian champions Juventus.

The Welshman will join up with the club for the beginning of the 2019/20 season.

It is reported that the financials of the deal will see him earn a base pay of £400,000 per week – making him the highest paid player from the Great Britain ever, according to BBC News correspondent David Ornstein.

Aaron Ramsey today signed pre-contract agreement to join Juventus in summer. 28yo penned 4yr deal after passing 2-part medical late Jan. Wales midfielder leaves Arsenal 30 June after 11yrs. Set to become all-time highest-paid GB player (basic salary), just over £400kpw #Juve #AFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) February 11, 2019

Ramsey also released a statement on his social media, thanking the Arsenal fans for sticking by him for the past 11 years he’s spent at the club and also vowed to give a 100% in the remaining days of his stay there.

Arsenal then released a statement of their own to serenade their departing player and commending his contributions to the club.

“Aaron’s made a fantastic contribution to our club since joining from Cardiff City in 2008. He has always been a consummate professional and will always have a special place in the hearts and memories of Arsenal fans around the world.

We look forward to Aaron helping the team to a strong end to this season before he joins Juventus in the summer,” it read.