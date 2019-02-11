Reports: Manchester City target Real Madrid superstar on Spanish star’s recommendation

Manchester City have proved that they have what it takes to retain their Premier League crown following a 6-0 thrashing of rivals Chelsea.

But with a focus on getting even better next season, a number of top players continue to be linked with the Champions.

One such name has emerged a lot lately, and it so appears that a current City player is urging the club to sign him in the summer.

David Silva apparently wants manager Pep Guardiola to sign Isco from Real Madrid, as he remains convinced that the Spaniard can fit into the style of play Guardiola endorses.

Don Balon are reporting that having spent time with Isco in the Spanish national team setup, David Silva understands the strengths of the attacking midfielder, and is convinced he will succeed at the Etihad Stadium.

Where does David Silva rank among the Premier League greats?

Reports suggest City could be planning a €75m bid for Isco in the summer, but that might not be enough to woo the Spaniard away from the Bernabeu.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Silva isn’t wrong when he says Isco could be a great fit in Manchester, but Real Madrid will fight tooth and nail to bind their star man to a contract that forces clubs to pay a huge sum to get anywhere near him.