Juventus took their time to return to the top after a shocking scandal had shaken the club to its core. However, a slow and smart rebuilding process allowed them to return to the Pantheon of greats and even sign stars like Cristiano Ronaldo. And reports suggest, they aren’t done yet.

The Old Lady took the long way back to the top after the Calciopoli scandal saw them relegated and stripped of several assets. However, a smart approach allowed them to return to their former position and even reach financial stability.

Juventus showcased the same stability when they spent big to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid last summer. The Portuguese’s signing truly indicated that the Bianconeri are back to the top.

However, reports from The Guardian suggest that Juventus aren’t done flexing their new-found financial strength and are preparing a club record bid for Mohamed Salah.

Salah, who joined Liverpool last season, has quickly become Europe’s most prolific goalscorer and has scored sixty-four times in eighty-six appearances. Therefore, it is of no surprise that Europe’s elite are after his signature, with Juventus even ready to offer up to £175 Million for him.

Nevertheless, Salah’s arrival will only materialize if Paulo Dybala departs Juventus in the coming months.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; This one’s in the realms of fantasy more than reality. Salah’s significance in Liverpool’s turnaround means that the Reds would be unwilling to let him go at any price. The only way this deal goes through is if the Egyptian takes a page out of Coutinho’s book and asks to leave himself.