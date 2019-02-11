Reports: Real Madrid to lose out on top target after failing to make a move in the January transfer window

Real Madrid may have lost out on Eden Hazard for good as the Belgian attacker is displeased at the club for not signing him in January.

Hazard, 28, was powerless to help Chelsea succumb to an abject 6-0 defeat at the hands of defending Champions Manchester City, but is still willing to commit his future to the London club after Real Madrid dithered in making a move for him in January.

According to Don Balon, the Belgian attacker very much had his heart set on moving to the Spanish club, but is now willing to sign a contract extension with Chelsea after Florentino Perez didn’t make a concrete offer for him.

The report claims that Perez will revert with an offer of 100 million euros for him in the summer, but that it would already be too late as he would have signed a new deal with his current club by then.

Hazard has scored 15 goals and set up 10 more in 32 appearances this season for Chelsea, but has had to carry the attacking impetus of the team by his lonesome after both Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata were ineffectual in Maurizio Sarri’s system.

Morata was then sold to make way for Higuain, and the Argentinian striker is still in the process of finding his feet in the English game.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Eden Hazard will probably leave Chelsea for Real Madrid in the summer, especially if shellackings like the one they received at the Etihad yesterday before more frequent under Sarri.