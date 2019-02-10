Reports: Captain Sergio Ramos asks Real Madrid to sign rival player

Real Madrid emerged victorious in a crunch tie against city rivals Atletico on February 9. Los Blancos beat Los Rojiblancos by three goals to one, to move up to second in the table. Atletico did put up a brave fight with one player, in particular, impressing Real captain Sergio Ramos.

After enduring a difficult start to the season, Real Madrid finally returned to the second position on the league table, beating rivals Atletico Madrid in the process.

The match itself was marred by VAR controversy which enraged the fans. One such controversy arose when Real’s Vinicius was brought down just outside the box. However, after looking at the video replay, the referee decided to award a penalty, which Sergio Ramos stepped up to score.

Los Blancos ran out 3-1 winners in the end. However, captain Ramos was impressed by one player, in particular, and has asked Florentino Perez to sign him.

According to Spanish news outlet Don Balon, the Real captain was impressed by the performance of centre-back Jose Maria Gimenez and wants to bring him to Santiago Bernabeu.

Much is expected of Gimenez, meanwhile, who is looked at by many people as the perfect heir to Diego Godin. However, as per the reports, the Uruguayan could leave the Metropolitano in search of trophies.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; Selling one of their most prized properties to Real Madrid would be a disaster for Atletico Madrid. However, they might have to start winning some silverware in order to keep the best players at the club.