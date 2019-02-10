Reports: Barcelona give up Rabiot chase to bring back former player

While Adrien Rabiot might not have been able to secure a move away from Paris in the winter, it is becoming increasingly obvious that he’ll do so next summer. One destination where he might not end up is Barcelona, as the Catalan giants are rumoured to have given up his chase for former star.

For the majority of the January Transfer Window, Barcelona chased after Adrien Rabiot of PSG. The Frenchman had decided not to renew his contract with the Parisian club, opening him up to a pre-contract deal.

However, the Blaugrana instead agreed upon signing Frenkie de Jong, leaving Rabiot in limbo.

Nevertheless, many fans formulated that Barcelona will return for the youngster in the future. Although reports from Don Balon suggest otherwise.

According to the Spanish news outlet, the Blaugrana are considering an offer to bring back former player Thiago Alcantara back to Spain. It is rumoured that the Spaniard has his heart set on a move back to his native country and could be enticed to do so.

A former Barcelona youth product, Thiago left Barcelona to sign for German giants Bayern Munich back in 2013 and has since evolved into a key figure for his club.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Barcelona are looking for a new midfielder. Thiago has fallen slightly down the pecking order at Bayern Munich. On paper, the move is one that would make sense for all the parties. However, until Bayern are able to secure a replacement themselves, they will be reluctant to let the Spaniard leave.