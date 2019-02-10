Reports: Former Atletico Madrid striker extremely unhappy with the signing of Alvaro Morata

Former Atletico Madrid man Radamel Falcao is not happy that the club opted to sign Alvaro Morata instead of him and expressed as much after their defeat to Real Madrid this weekend.

According to Don Balon, Monaco striker Radamel Falcao was sounded out by Atletico Madrid to make a sensational return to the club where he became a superstar – only for the move to stop in its tracks due to the signing of Alvaro Morata from Chelsea.

Apparently Falcao was so put off by being snubbed by the club that he even warned manager Diego Simeone a week back that signing Morata ahead of him was a huge mistake.

And following Atletico Madrid’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid, Falcao reportedly told his inner circle that this was the result of the club opting to sign Alvaro Morata ahead of him.

The report also adds that because of this divergence of view between Falcao and Simeone, it is unlikely that the Colombian hitman will ever sign for the Spanish club again.