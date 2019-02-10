Reports: Chelsea turn attention to £80m-rated Brazilian star

Chelsea are searching for a permanent replacement amid speculation that Eden Hazard is headed to Real Madrid, and may have to splash the cash to find someone suitable.

One of the players touted to be on the Blues’ hit-list, is Everton forward Richarlison. The Brazilian has been one of the few leading lights in a relatively poor season for the Toffees thus far, and has emerged on the radar of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

The Daily Star are reporting that Chelsea want Richarlison, but may not be willing to pay the £80m demanded by Everton for him. Marco Silva’s side paid Watford £40m to sign their superstar last summer, and want at least double of that amount if they are to let the 21-year-old leave for Stamford Bridge.

It is understood that there is also interest from the likes of AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Atletico Madrid.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Chelsea may want an able replacement for Hazard, but would certainly be unwilling to pay such a hefty sum for Richarlison considering that there are other players that the Blues are linked with. Christian Pulisic will also join the team in the summer and can play a similar role in attacking midfield.