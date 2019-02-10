Reports: Real Madrid identify French superstar as their plan B if Neymar signing doesn’t go through

Real Madrid want to sign PSG superstar Neymar at the end of the season, but have already identified their contingency plan in case the move doesn’t come to fruition.

Don Balon is reporting that Real Madrid have been in correspondence with Neymar for a while now, in an attempt to convince the Brazilian to sign for the Spanish giants at the end of the season.

It is understood that Neymar will be willing to leave PSG unless the club wins the Champions League this season.

Real Madrid, for their part, want to sign the former Barcelona man because they believe he is someone who is of the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and can bridge that gap in skill after the Portuguese star left for Juventus at the beginning of the season.

However, in case the move doesn’t come to fruition, Real Madrid have identified Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann as the ideal signing. Griezmann would be willing to leave Atletico, especially if the club doesn’t land any silverware this season.

If even that move doesn’t pan out, Real Madrid will move for Barcelona’s Coutinho. The Catalan club is said to be open to offers for the Brazilian playmaker and will offload him if the price is right.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Real Madrid will probably move for Hazard if the Neymar move falls through. It is unlikely that they will break the bank for an Atletico Madrid or Barcelona player.