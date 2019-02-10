Reports: Manchester United plotting £50 million bid for highly rated Premier League youngster

Manchester United are in the market for Fulham youngster Ryan Sessegnon, and will make a £50 million bid towards securing his services in the summer transfer window.

Fulham’s young star is reportedly reluctant to move back down to the Championship should the team get relegated, and that has prompted contract extension talks to stall.

Manchester United want to capitalize on the situation and Express report that they are ready to spend up to £50 million to tempt him away from the embattled club.

Sessegnon, 18, had a fantastic season in the Championship last season, scoring 16 goals and setting up another 8, in an effort to help Fulham gain promotion to the Premier League.

However, his opportunities under current coach Claudio Ranieri have been limited of late, and he only came on as a late substitute in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Sessgnon had previously stated that current Manchester United left back Luke Shaw was an idol of his, along with long time Manchester United target Gareth Bale.

“When Shaw was at Southampton he was a left-back and I loved watching him bomb up and down the wing, create goals, score goals, so I think I try to emulate that. Gareth Bale same thing really,” he confessed.

It remains to be seen if he can play in the same team as his idol next season.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Ryan Sessegnon is an extremely talented youngster, but Manchester United already have a wealth of attacking options down that left wing. This seems unlikely.

(Quotes R/T Express)