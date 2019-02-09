Reports: Juventus superstar to decide future soon amid Real Madrid links

Juventus have been weighing up their options when it comes to their superstars, and there is no surprise that one of them has been given a bit of an ultimatum.

Paulo Dybala has become a mainstay at the Bianconeri, but the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has somewhat reduced the kind of influence he had at the club.

Tuttosport is now reporting that the Argentine has a decision to make with regards to his future – and it could be decided in the next few weeks.

Real Madrid have made their interest in Dybala pretty clear for a while now, as they seek a long term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Los Blancos to join Juventus last summer.

While Juventus would be happy to make their team around Dybala and Ronaldo, the former could decide to head to the Bernabeu in order to further his playing time and be the major name in a slightly depleted squad.