Reports: Barcelona willing to entertain offers for struggling superstar

Barcelona may have the quality and strength in depth to make up for the loss in form of a couple of players, but the bigger picture is concerning when it comes to one of their superstars.

Philippe Coutinho has been clearly misfiring lately for the Catalans, and is far from living up to his €145 million price tag.

Having joined from Liverpool, the attacking midfielder has struggled to make it work at the Nou Camp and has frustrated fans and the Barca board alike.

Marca are now reporting that Barcelona would be willing to listen to offers for the Brazilian in the summer, provided it is somewhere near the amount they paid to get him.

The likes of Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with him lately, but it remains to be seen whether their bids would be in the region that the Blaugrana paid.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Time is running out for Coutinho at Barcelona, and though Manchester United and Chelsea are front-runners, the money could become a major talking point as either of those clubs will think twice before splashing the cash.