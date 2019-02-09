Reports: Fierce rivals set to beat Real Madrid for star striker

Real Madrid failed to cope with the loss of Cristiano Ronaldo during the early stages of the season. Los Blancos endured a tough winless streak, during which they also managed to break their own record of going most minutes without a goal.

As a result, it became more and more necessary for Real Madrid to find themselves a new goalscorer, with many touting Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi as the perfect option.

However, reports from AS via Sky Sports suggest that the Galacticos will have to look elsewhere in order to find a new hitman, with the Argentine closing in on a move to rivals Atletico.

Rumours arose recently about Icardi being way off from signing a new contract with Inter Milan. If that is indeed the case, the Nerazzurri would be hoping to cash in on him rather than losing him for free.

Meanwhile, if the Argentine does end up joining Atletico Madrid, he’ll share the dressing room with Antoine Griezmann, Diego Costa, Alvaro Morata, and Nikola Kalinic.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; While Mauro Icardi’s days in the San Siro look numbered, it is still a big mystery where he’ll end up. However, if he does end up joining Atletico, he’ll be following in the footsteps of formidable strikers such as Fernando Torres, Diego Forlan, Sergio Aguero, Diego Costa, Antoine Griezmann, and others.