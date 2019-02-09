Reports: Barcelona star wants to leave the club at the end of the season to join Inter Milan

Ivan Rakitic is said to be unhappy at the purchase of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax and wants to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, with Inter Milan a potential destination.

Rakitic, 30, has been busy this season at Barcelona having notched up 33 appearances, but could soon leave the club in the face of reduced playing time.

La Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that the World Cup finalist is unhappy with the signing of Frenkie de Jong – which would inevitably mean that his playing time would take a hit. Rakitic has reportedly voiced his thoughts to club president Josep Bartomeu and outlined his intentions to seek a transfer away at the end of the season.

Inter Milan, having missed out on fellow Croatian Luka Modric who is likely to stay at Real Madrid, are foremost among the interested parties and have also expressed in bringing the midfielder to the San Siro in the summer transfer window.

Further forcing Rakitic’s hand in the situation is the possibility of Adrien Rabiot’s arrival from PSG in the summer and a desire to play in a more impactful advanced role in another club – than continue on as a bit part player at Barcelona.

FOX Sports probability rating: 4/5; This seems to be a very likely move. Rakitic would be a superb signing for Inter Milan and his reasons for leaving Barcelona seem valid too.