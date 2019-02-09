Reports: Real Madrid identify front runner for the managerial position next season

Real Madrid are said to be impressed with the work Santiago Solari is doing at the club and the Argentine manager is keen to want to stay on next season as well.

The Spanish giants have won 5 out of their last 6 matches and were largely unlucky to not come out of the Nou Camp with a victory in the Cope del Rey semifinals first leg too, after Gareth Bale missed a late chance.

This turnaround in fortunes after a disastrous start to the season under Julen Lopetegui has been attributed to the good work manager Santiago Solari has been doing at the club, after stepping up from Madrid’s B team.

Marca is now reporting that the Real Madrid hierarchy has been impressed with the job done by the former player and are willing to back him, despite the disquiet caused at the treatment of Isco – who has fallen down the pecking order under him.

For his part, Solari is also keen to continue in the job next season.

Real Madrid, it is being rumoured, were targeting Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino or a return for Jose Mourinho to fill the managerial vacancy in May.

But with Solari having overseen an uptick in the club’s form, those plans are not as concrete anymore and the club is said to be willing to back one of their own for the job.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; There could be a feeling in Real Madrid that Solari is the second coming of Zidane and hence, the club may end up retaining his services – especially if he wins silverware this season.