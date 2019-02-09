Reports: Chelsea will move for Barcelona superstar to replace Eden Hazard if he joins Real Madrid

Chelsea are in the market for Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho should Eden Hazard’s long-coveted move to Real Madrid materialize in the summer.

Globoesporte report that Chelsea are resigned to losing Belgian star Eden Hazard to Real Madrid in the summer and that they will move for Barcelona’s disenchanted attacker Philippe Coutinho in his stead,

Coutinho, 26, has made 32 appearances for Barcelona this season but only has 8 goals and 5 assists to his name to show for all that playing time – something that hasn’t sat well with the powers that be at the club.

The report states that Coutinho himself has also been disillusioned with life at Nou Camp after falling down the pecking order following the rise of Ousmane Dembele. And despite retaining the support of his teammates, he may be open to leaving the club in the summer with Chelsea waiting to pounce.

Real Madrid are expected to move for Chelsea star Eden Hazard this summer and the London club view the former Liverpool man as an ideal replacement.

However, ESPN report that Manchester United are also interested in the player and will compete with Chelsea for his signature.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; Despite Hazard and Real Madrid’s long standing romance, there are still a lot of moving parts concerning both these moves and it’s impossible to predict if they will come to fruition. Also, the small matter of Manchester United being interested in Coutinho.