Reports: Mino Raiola offers Real Madrid talented superstar for €80 million  

Mino Raiola is among the most powerful agents in the world. With a plethora of talented clients on his list, he has the ability to bestow some of the world’s finest players to top clubs and if this report from Spain is to be believed, then Mino Raiola has offered Matthijs De Ligt to Real Madrid.

Matthijs De Ligt is one of Barcelona’s biggest targets for next season. Recently, Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu claimed that he has a very good relationship with Raiola ever since Zlatan Ibrahimovic was bought in 2009.

Even then, however, Raiola has offered one of his crown jewels to the Galacticos. Ajax have set a price of €90 million for the Golden Boy winner but the report claims that Raiola will let Madrid have the player for €80 million.

While Madrid are considering the possibility to bring the Dutchman, they are also looking at the likes of Milan Skriniar, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marquinhos for the summer transfer window.

Barcelona may have signed Jean-Claire Todibo but they are still interested in bringing Matthijs De Ligt as well. They have already agreed to sign Frenkie De Jong in the summer and use him as a means to bring the young defender, who is going to play against Real Madrid in just under a week’s time.

FOX Sport’s Probability Rating: 2/5; Matthijs De Ligt is a great defender and could be one of the best defenders in the world in a few years’ time. Madrid might also be keen on him but there is a very little chance that Florentino Perez will spend so much money on a defender – especially when he has to bring in Galactico replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.