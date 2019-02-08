Reports: Inter Milan plot bid for unhappy Barcelona star

Inter Milan are keen to add to their squad for next season, and are reportedly plotting a bid for a certain Barcelona midfielder.

Gazzetta Dello Sport are reporting that Ivan Rakitic is unhappy with his position in the current Barcelona squad, and could be looking to leave in the summer.

Rakitic is reportedly displeased with the arrival of Frenkie De Jong and the constant pursuit of Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Adrien Rabiot and feels his place in the side could be in jeopardy.

That could work into the hands of Inter Milan, who were considering signing Rakitic’s compatriot Luka Modric not too long ago, but the Croatian is expected to stay on at Real Madrid for the near future.

Inter were close to losing one of their own top stars in Ivan Perisic to Arsenal in the January transfer window, but after that move fell through, the Italian giants have decided to invest in their midfield to aid a challenge back to the top of Serie A.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Rakitic is a top player, and Barcelona will need to fight tooth and nail to ensure he doesn’t leave the Nou Camp soon. As for Inter, the former Sevilla man may well be the answer to their central midfield woes.