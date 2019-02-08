Reports: Ernesto Valverde expected to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona are a club that are measured on their success rate, and there is no doubt that since Ernesto Valverde took over at the Catalans, results have been coming.

And Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that the Barca boss could stay at the club for a while.

The report suggests that Valverde is happy at Barcelona, and more importantly, the powers that be are pleased as well.

The board is backing their club boss to succeed in the near future, and he should see at least his contract out till 2020. That means another season under Valverde looks on the cards for Barcelona, who are keen to add more domestic and continental glory this season.

‘Messi was decisive’ – Valverde reflects on star player coming off the bench

It is also pertinent to note that the players are responding to Valverde’s methods, with Lionel Messi reportedly pleased with the manager’s work along with several other squad names.

A shift from a 4-4-2 to a 4-3-3 formation this season has also worked wonders for the Blaugrana, and the players believe they have what it takes to win major trophies this term.