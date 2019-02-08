Reports: Real Madrid target wants Sergio Ramos’ departure before he joins

The dynamic world of the transfer window can see top players end up literally anywhere, and a big team like Real Madrid know all too well the complications that come with transfers.

But, a particular report from Don Balon appears to state that a long time Los Blancos target has a rather unusual wish before he decides to join the club.

Marquinhos has been performing admirably at Paris Saint Germain (PSG) lately, and Real Madrid understandably look interested in signing the defender, but it won’t be easy to sign him.

The report suggests that though the Brazilian is keen to come to Madrid, he wants to be the number one defender at the club, which seems impossible till Sergio Ramos holds fort in defence.

Ramos kicks ball at Isco’s head in training

The Spaniard has been the driving force behind Real’s success in the past decade and longer, but may have to make way if the Champions League winners decide to invest in the youth of Marquinhos.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – It is unlikely that Ramos will leave the Bernabeu any time soon, so if Marquinhos does join, he may have to spend a couple of seasons playing second fiddle to the legend that is Sergio Ramos.