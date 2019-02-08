Reports: PSG set sights on Chelsea World Cup winner

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) have made it no secret that they wish to sign more top-class players, and with injuries building, a few names could be added in the summer.

Le10Sport are reporting that one such name touted to join the Parisians is N’Golo Kante. The Chelsea star won the World Cup with France last year and is widely considered to be one of the best midfielders in Europe.

Despite his obvious positive qualities, Kante has been played slightly out of position by manager Maurizio Sarri this season, sparking rumors that a move could be one of the options for a clearly defensive minded player.

Kante may have signed a new deal with Chelsea recently, but PSG always have money to spend, and the report suggests that a fresh bid could be made this summer for the Frenchman.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – The interest may be there, but PSG will have to spend loads if they want to bring Kante in, while Chelsea will fight hard to keep a player who is one of the most liked in the dressing room, and continues to perform at a very high level.