Reports: David de Gea close to signing new contract at Manchester United

David de Gea, Manchester United’s Spanish shot stopper, will be made the highest paid player in the team according to the terms of his new contract.

De Gea, 28, is on the cusp of extending his stay at Manchester United by signing on the dotted line of a bumper £375,000 per week contract that will make him the joint highest earner at the club alongside Alexis Sanchez.

Metro reports that despite money not being the primary deciding factor behind the goalkeeper’s thinking, he still wanted parity with Alexis Sanchez if he should extend his stay at the club past the end of the 2019/20 season, when his current contract runs out.

De Gea has been a standout performer for Manchester United over the years, winning the Player of the Year award in the club 4 times in 5 years from 2013 till 2018.

News of his contract extension comes on the back of Anthony Martial signing a new 5 year deal to extend his stay at the club, and with rumours that Ashley Young, Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera are close to following suit.

Fellow Spaniard Juan Mata, 30, is reported to want more than the 1 year rolling contract extension that is on the table from Manchester United.