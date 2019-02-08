Former Chelsea teammate Cesc Fabregas reveals which club Eden Hazard will be at next season

Cesc Fabregas, former teammate of Eden Hazard at Chelsea, revealed what the Belgian forward’s words surrounding his future meant.

Eden Hazard told French radio station RMC regarding his future, “I know what I am going to do. I have made a decision,” but failed to elaborate on his statement.

Fabregas, 31, who recently signed with Monaco but formerly played at Chelsea with Hazard for four and a half seasons, revealed that Hazard’s words could only point at one thing – that he has signed a contract extension with Chelsea.

📻 @Cesc4Official en @ElLarguero con @ManuCarreno: "Si Hazard ha dicho que ya tiene la decisión tomada es que ha decidido renovar con el Chelsea" pic.twitter.com/9PMD3nfVAl — El Larguero (@ellarguero) February 8, 2019

Hazard has been a long time transfer target of Real Madrid and even with his contract with Chelsea running down at the end of the 2019/20 season, it was rumoured that the Spanish club would have to part with upwards of £100 million to prise him away from England.

Previous reports suggested that Hazard’s statement to the French radio channel meant that he had made his mind to leave for Real Madrid but Fabregas has a contrarian take on the issue.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; It is expected that Real Madrid would want to make a move for Eden Hazard, but with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar on the market, it is unlikely that they would be willing to splash that kind of money on him. Fabregas’ take actually seems to make sense in this situation.