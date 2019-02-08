Reports: Real Madrid end pursuit of Premier League superstar, to trust youth player to step up and perform

Real Madrid have ended their interest in Tottenham star Christian Eriksen and instead placed their trust on academy product Dani Ceballos to do the job.

Eriksen, 26, has been on Real Madrid’s radar for a while, with their interest in bringing him to the Bernabeu solidifying this season after the team’s struggles in the attacking half.

However, Diario AS report that Real Madrid have now abandoned their pursuit of the attacking midfielder opting instead to extend the contract of veteran Luka Modric and place their trust on academy product Dani Ceballos to step up and assume the mantle of creator-in-chief.

Central to this thought is the relationship between Modric and Ceballos, with the 22 year old keen to emulate the exploits of the Croatian midfielder. Duly, Ceballos has also been afforded chances in the first team this season and has gone on to make 28 appearances so far, impressing the hierarchy at Madrid in the process.

Should Modric stay on another season and guide Ceballos in his development, Real Madrid can save all the money that they would have otherwise splashed on Eriksen, while also having an academy product feature regularly in the first team.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Real Madrid have a number of key areas that they need to invest in and if they can cut back on a particular position to find an in-house solution, it does seem like a logical option.