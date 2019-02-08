Reports: Real Madrid and Juventus working on swap deal for 100 million worth attacker

Real Madrid want to sell James Rodriguez to Juventus and are willing to splash the cash on Paulo Dybala in a swap deal that will see both clubs get the players they want.

James Rodriguez has endured a unsatisfactory season at German giants Bayern Munich after falling out with coach Niko Kovac and is said to want to leave the club when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

A return to Real Madrid has been touted all along but developments of late seem to suggest that Juventus want the playmaker after Cristiano Ronaldo expressed his desire to link up with his former Madrid teammate again.

On the other hand, Calciomercato reports that Real Madrid want Paulo Dybala and that Juventus is willing to let the Argentina attacker move on before making a move for Rodriguez.

Incidentally, it is Real Madrid who are front runners for securing the signature of Dybala and they are expected to post a bid in the region of 100 million euros for the player, according to Tuttosport.

Since both players are also interested in the respective moves, the transaction is expected to be a swap deal with a certain amount of money changing hands as well.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Juventus wants James Rodriguez and Real Madrid wants Paulo Dybala. If the players are also agreeable to the move, this should be a transfer that should follow through.