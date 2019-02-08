Colombian national team coach Carlos Queiroz reveals the clubs James Rodriguez may play at next season

Newly appointed Colombian national team coach Carlos Queiroz gives a status update on star player James Rodriguez – who’s not enjoying the best of seasons at Bayern Munich.

James Rodriguez has fallen out with Bayern coach Niko Kovac and has been limited to just 11 appearances in the Bundesliga so far this season. As it stands, the player’s father has made it no secret that the attacking midfielder wants to leave the German club at the end of this season when his current loan spell expires.

However, Bayern Munich still reserve an option to buy the player and make the move permanent – though that scenario isn’t looking likely as of now.

Speaking to the press about Rodriguez, newly appointed Colombia national team coach Carlos Queiroz mentioned that James has the opportunity to continue playing for Bayern, returning to Real Madrid or to move to Manchester United next season.

He also said that at clubs of that stature, it is inevitable that players have to sacrifice playing time due to the level of competition present.

Queiroz: "I will need to talk to James. For a player of his calibre he needs to be playing as much as possible, that's very important. But when you have a chance to play for Real, Man U or Bayern, sometimes players have to make this sacrifice. I want to talk to him soon though." — Carl Worswick (@cworswick) February 7, 2019

Queiroz, 65, recently took the reins of the Colombian national team after guiding Iran to the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup 2019, where they lost to Japan.

He had been in the post for 8 years and had overseen some of the high points in Iranian football, including returning them to the number 1 spot in the Asian team rankings.