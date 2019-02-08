Real Madrid youngster’s transfer value has more than tripled since he left the club on loan

Real Madrid youngster Achraf Hakimi is on loan at Borussia Dortmund has is enjoying a purple patch that has seen his value sky rocket in the course of this season.

Hakimi, 20, has benefited greatly from regular playing time at the Bundesliga leaders, having made 21 appearances this season under Lucien Favre.

He has also managed to gather 3 goals and 7 assists in those appearances – an impressive statistic for a right back.

According to Transfermarkt, Hakimi’s value when he was loaned out to Dortmund from Real Madrid in July of 2018 was 7.5 million euros. But he is now worth 25 million euros, just half a season on.

That can be attributed to a series of strong performances under Favre, who has regularly selected the Moroccan player, making him the fifth most picked player in the team with 1,863 minutes in the 21 games he’s played so far.

Hakimi also won the Best Debutant in the Bundesliga award for the months of October and November.

He will like remain at Borussia Dortmund till his loan expires in June of 2020, especially given that the club is well en route to be crowned Bundesliga champions this season, before seeking a move back to parent club Real Madrid.