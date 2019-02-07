Reports: Barcelona set sights on Jordi Alba replacement

Barcelona have been on the lookout for a new left-back with Jordi Alba’s contract with the club set to end after the next season.

According to reports, one name which Barcelona seem to be zeroing in on is Olympique Lyon’s Ferland Mendy. The 23-year-old has been with the Ligue 1 giants since 2017, after joining them from Le Havre.

Club’s director Eric Abidal is confident of signing up the youngster who he rates highly. Moreover, the left-back has ignored an approach from Paris Saint-Germain and is said to have set his sights on a move to Barcelona.

Eric Abidal está convencido de que el lateral zurdo que le hace falta al Barça es Ferland Mendy como ya os dije. El scouting del Barça le ha estado siguiendo en los dos últimos partidos. El jugador ha renunciado al PSG porque espera al Barça, como el presidente Aulas. — Francesc Aguilar (@MDpor_elmundo) February 7, 2019

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 4/5 – This is one move which looks highly likely to go through as Barcelona are in need of a left-back and both Lyon and the player in question are willing to make the move happen. Most probably, Mendy will be a part of the Barca squad after the summer transfer window.