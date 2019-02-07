Barcelona President names the one Real Madrid player he could sign

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has been on fire recently, and he made yet another shocking revelation ahead of the Copa Del Rey Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Bartomeu revealed that he could talk to opposition club President Florentino Perez about Real Madrid midfielder Isco, and hinted that he could fit in well at the Blaugrana.

“Isco? For the sake of Real Madrid, I would speak with the president (Florentino Perez),” he said, as was reported by Daily Star.

“If our coaches asked us for a player and they want to leave Madrid, of course, we would sign them,” he revealed to El Partidazo.

“But it has not happened since I’ve been here.

“There are no non-aggression pacts. Each one tries to make their team more competitive.”

Regardless of the interest, Isco remains a Real Madrid player even though there continue to be reports linking him with several top European clubs in England, Italy and Spain.