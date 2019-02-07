Official: Bayern Munich seal transfer for Bundesliga youngster

Bayern Munich have already got into business for the upcoming transfer window, by sealing the transfer of a youngster from Hamburg.

The player that Bayern have successfully signed, per Bild, is Jann-Fiete Arp from Hamburg. The youngster has been a long time target of the Bavarians, but reports suggest that only now has the deal officially been done.

What is not completely clear however, is when the 19-year-old will actually link up with the rest of the Bayern Munich squad.

The Bild report states that the secret arrangement between Hamburg and Bayern Munich could materialize either this coming summer in 2019, or next year in 2020.

The deal is worth around €2.5 million, and it is expected that Arp could head out on loan to Hoffenheim pretty soon, since Bayern aren’t sure he is the finished product just yet.