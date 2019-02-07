Reports: Juventus star refuses big money move to Chinese side

China has become the go-to destination for a number of top footballers these days, with the cash-rich football league offering lucrative terms to players in their prime. For this Juventus star however, the money just wasn’t worth the move.

Panorama and Calcio Mercato are reporting that Mario Mandzukic has turned down an offer to join Dalian Yifang in China, and instead wants to fight for his spot at Juventus for now.

Dalian Yifang already have top players in the form of Yannick Carrasco and Marek Hamsik playing for them, but Mandzukic is unwilling to make the move just yet.

Reports suggest that the Croatian was offered a contract worth around €10m a year, but even a deal as lucrative as that was not enough to convince him to leave Juve.

Any further pursuance of Mandzukic would need to be performed by Dalian by the end of this month, as the Chinese transfer window ends in February.