Medhi Benatia reveals why he turned down Manchester United move

Moroccan defender Medhi Benatia, who recently joined Qatar side Al-Duhail, revealed why he turned down a plethora of clubs including English giants Manchester United.

Benatia, 31, recently joined Qatar Super League champions Al Duhail from Juventus in a 8 million euros move and explained his choice, when it was clear that European giants like Manchester United were interested in his services.

In fact, the defender had been close to joining the Old Trafford outfit on a number of occasions during his career, once when he left Roma and ended up at Bayern Munich, during his stint at Juventus and just before his decision to join Al Duhail.

However, the move didn’t materialize and the 31 year old offered clarity behind why that was in a press conference at his new club;

“I found criticism from the Moroccan sports critics after moving to Doha , but I want everyone to respect my decision because it was the best for me and for my family because I want my kids to grow up in Islamic atmosphere.

I could go to clubs in the UAE or Saudi Arabia but I preferred to be with Al Duhail and there [are] a lot of Moroccan players who participated with the national team and were with the Gulf clubs. [Moroccan national team] coach Harvet Rennard knows me well and if he sees that I do not deserve to be with the national team , I will respect this decision, ” he said.