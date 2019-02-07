Reports: Jose Mourinho closes in on next big job; not in the running for Real Madrid hot seat

Jose Mourinho will not return to Real Madrid, but will return to an old club of his as he schedules lunch with Inter Milan director Beppe Marotta.

Football Italia claims that the former Inter Milan manager will meet with Beppe Marotta today to discuss a potential return to the club that he so successfully shepherded to a treble in the 2010/11 season.

Mourinho has been out of a job ever since his sacking at Manchester United following an abysmal 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in December ’18.

He has since been strongly linked with a return to Real Madrid as club president Florentino Perez is said to be keen to hand the reins to the Portuguese tactician as he oversees a squad overhaul.

However, that seems to be off the cards now as it is expected Mourinho will discuss with Marotta terms of his return to the Italian club to take over from struggling Luciano Spalletti. Although Inter are 3rd in Serie A, the gap between them and runaway leaders Juventus is 20 points already.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Jose Mourinho needs a club that will welcome him with open arms and Inter Milan is just that. Doesn’t hurt that the club is also in need of strong leadership at the moment.