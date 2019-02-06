Manchester United target opens up on a possible move to England

The fact that Manchester United are actively looking for a central defender is not a secret. Though they did not make a signing in the January window, it is clear that they will add a centre back in the upcoming summer transfer window.

One of the defenders on their list is Sampdoria defender Joachim Andersen, who was even scouted by the club before the recently-concluded winter transfer window but the club decided against making a move now.

However, as rumours state, United are still in for the 22-year-old, along with Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan. And now the Danish footballer has spoken up on the rumours linking him with various European clubs.

“I really just concentrate on being here, and then we have to see what happens this summer,” he told Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet. “Because right now nothing has to happen. It’s too early.

“It is important that a club has the right plan with me. I need a view of playing time. I also don’t mind being a season more in Sampdoria.

“It’s hard to say [which is my favourite league]. England, Spain or Italy. But it comes mostly to the club, which must have a good plan for me, and it must make sense in the long term. I have to take the right steps at the right times. So I don’t really care if it’s Tottenham, Inter or Atlético Madrid.”

Andersen is contracted with Sampdoria until 2022 and the Italian club would want a huge bid to let one of their most important players leave.