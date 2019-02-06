Reports: Real Madrid set to offer new deal to superstar amid transfer speculation

Real Madrid may well be closing the door on a possible transfer of superstar midfielder Luka Modric, by tying the Croatian down to a new deal.

Diario Gol are reporting that Real Madrid have decided to focus their attention on Luka Modric, instead of trying to lure Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen to the Bernabeu, who was a reported long-time target.

Eriksen will be out of a contract with Spurs in 2020, and was reportedly not willing to renew, sparking considerable interest from the likes of Real Madrid.

But, reports now claim that Modric will be the focus, as will Dani Ceballos, who may well be trusted to play the role that Christian Erisken would have.

Modric himself joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur, and won the coveted Ballon d’Or award recently, merely months after reaching the World Cup final with Croatia.