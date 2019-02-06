Reports: Manchester United identify Real Madrid defender as dream signing

Manchester United have set their sights on Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane as their go-to in the summer transfer window, but may have to settle with someone else.

The Evening Standard are reporting that Varane remains the “dream” for United, but there are concerns that Madrid won’t let him go easily.

If the Varane deal does not take place, the second best option is Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, a player who has been linked with United in the past as well.

Koulibaly first appeared on the Red Devils’ radar while Jose Mourinho was manager, but Napoli fought hard for their main man, and kept him at the club despite reports he wanted a switch to the Premier League.

It is understood that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants a permanent partner for Victor Lindelof at centre back for Man United, since the Swede has excelled in recent times and is the natural first choice in defence.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – While Varane coming looks unlikely, Koulibaly could make a move to Old Trafford in the summer. His strength and ability will come in handy for United, and would be a welcome signing for the English giants.