Reports: Former Barcelona star hopeful of reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is undoubtedly one of the best managers in the world today, and has a number of players dying to play for him. From Barcelona to Manchester City, his list of clubs have all seen major victories.

Hence it should come as no surprise that those who have played for him in the past, wish to do so again.

And for Dani Alves, it is an easy decision to make. Sport are reporting that Alves wants to move to Manchester City in order to reunite with Guardiola, his Barcelona coach.

Reports suggest that the Brazilian has an offer to return to Flamengo after his current contract with Paris Saint Germain (PSG) finishes by the end of the season, but he would much rather head to England and assist Guardiola next term.

Having played at some of Europe’s top clubs, adding the Premier League to his list of accolades looks like an opportunity too good to pass up for the defender.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – His excitement to link up with the City manager is understandable specially considering statements made by Alves recently where he described getting coached by Pep as being “better than sex.” It remains to be seen what comes out of this.